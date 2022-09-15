Construction of roundabouts continues in Iberia Parish

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is moving forward with plans to construct two single-lane roundabouts at the intersection of LA 88 and US 90 in Iberia Parish.

DOTD crews will be working the intersection to build the roundabouts on each side of US 90's east and westbound ramps. The department tells us crews got out there around 2:30 Wednesday morning, pouring cement for the $7 million project.

"You've got more development in the area, more businesses popping up, and traffic comes as population increases," Deidra Druilhet, public information officer for DOTD, tells KATC. "And so we need to be able to adjust our infrastructure to that increased traffic flow that you may have in the area, so this is just one of those types of projects where we're able to showcase what we do to improve driver safety."

Set to complete in Spring 2023, this is only one of the construction projects currently going on in the area. DOTD reports they've spent about $93 million in Iberia Parish alone since January 2016.

"So far since about January 2016, we've invested about $93 million in just Iberia Parish alone," says Druilhet. "So with anything that we are looking to do at DOTD, we are always looking for ways to enhance the travel flow, enhance the quality of life for motorists, and just look for ways to update our infrastructure within the area."

While DOTD tells KATC drivers are welcome to take alternate routes to avoid delays due to the construction, no detours are planned for the ara as they are working with the flow of traffic to get the job done. The department asks, however, that drivers exercise caution when maneuvering around the crews, especially in the hustle and bustle of the daily commute.

"One thing for motorists to remember is to go right, keep going right, and that's the beauty of the roundabouts," Druilhet says. "It helps to navigate traffic safely as traffic is basically all flowing in a right-circular motion and flowing altogether instead of against each other."

To check for any potential future detours, alternate routes, or construction updates, you can click here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel