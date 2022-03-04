Concerns with inconsistent water in St. Martinville rises

ST. MARTINVILLE — For work crews, it's a constant battle to stop the water from leaking.

"I saw the water this morning when I went to church and it was flowing pretty fast."

Dr. Jackie Simon at Country Place Veterinary Clinic knows the drill.

"We automatically have jigs of water handy to be able to water our animals", says Simon.

But why does this happen so often? Public work crews say the issue is inevitable because of old infrastructure.

"A system that's from the 60's will have a lot of issues and that's what we're dealing with right now."

Jonathan Vining with public works says when water mains break, they repair what they can.

"A lot of these places that have infrastructure this bad don't have the money to correct the problems that they have. So, you end up with things like this where you have to keep on putting clamps on splits and cutting sections out to get it back up to par."

Many in the city hope a more permanent solution can come soon.

"I consider it more of an aggravation. Where it does affect us us is where we have baths lined up and we can't do those baths. This afternoon we couldn't clean cages. So, there is some affect but not as dire an affect as some food service businesses."

