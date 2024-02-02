Complete breakdown on what impacts the weather will have on Saturday's parades

Daniel Phillips

Beautiful weather to wrap up the work week with highs in the low 70s and an abundance of sunshine.

Those with evening plans may want to be prepared for a slight cool down, but even then it won't be anything too aggressive.

Winds will remain light out of the south and will bring in a little bit of moisture but nothing that is going to cause any problems.

Daniel Phillips

Unfortunately, that weather isn't expected to last.

Showers and thunderstorms are going to roll through the area starting around mid morning on Saturday and continuing into the middle of the afternoon.

Rain totals will be around an inch on average but a few hotspots closer to 2 inches will be possible which could lead to a little localized street flooding.

Severe weather isn't expected but we will still likely see some thunderstorms, remember standing out at a parade in the rain is one thing but you don't want to mess around with lightning.

The timing of Saturday's system is bad news for Krewe de Chien and the Scott Parade both of which will be ongoing during some of the day's nastier weather.

Daniel Phillips

The heaviest line of showers will have moved through the region by the late afternoon and will showers will taper off during the evening.

Those wanting to attend the Krewe of Rio parade may be in luck.

Grounds will still be very soggy but the rain for the most part will be over by the time the parade rolls, the exception being maybe a few light lingering showers.

Temperatures will drop and the winds will pick up so it may end up being a damp, chilly night.

Daniel Phillips

Lebeau moved their chicken run to Sunday and that will end up being a good call because while it will be cool and cloudy out rain won't be an issue.

Certainly muddy, but that's never stopped a chicken run before.

Expect chilly conditions into the early parts of next week before a slow warm up and a return of some sunshine.

It does look like we'll start to get into another gray pattern by the end of next week but we've got a long way to go until then.

