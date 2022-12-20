Community reminded of dangers associated with seeking shelter in waste containers

Waste Management reminds the community that waste containers should not be used as shelter from winter conditions.

Catholic Charities of Acadiana to enact freeze shelter plan

“Waste Management requests that the community please stay out of waste containers, for your safety, and for the safety of our drivers. We understand individuals may go to great lengths to seek cover from severe weather. However, if someone is inside a waste container when it is emptied, there is a significant risk of injury or death. By working with our customers and exercising additional vigilance, we hope to reduce this risk,” said Tony Franco, area safety manager.

"Waste Management makes safety a priority when handling community waste." said Franco. "Although people may look at a waste container as providing options for more than just the disposal of trash, please note that waste containers are pieces of heavy industrial equipment, serviced by heavy collection trucks with hydraulic crushing equipment. Tragedy can result when people climb into waste containers."