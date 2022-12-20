Catholic Charities of Acadiana to enact freeze shelter plan

With forecasted weather to be at or below freezing temperatures later this holiday week, Catholic Charities of Acadiana will enact a freeze shelter plan to ensure the safety of those experiencing homelessness.

Those needing warm shelter can go to 1000 E. Willow Street starting Thursday, December 22,2022. The freeze plan will remain effective until the weather rises above freezing.

Catholic Charities of Acadiana is appealing to the community for assistance with the added cost of staffing, hot meals, and utilities. Donations can be made here . The public can also assist with in-kind donations by shopping the emergency shelter Amazon list here.