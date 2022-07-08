Community gathering school supplies for area kids

KAPLAN, L.a. — Lifelong residents and community members in Kaplan are gathering together in an effort to collect school supply donations for the area's Pre-K through Grade 12 students.

With some donations already collected, the city is asking those who are able to chip in. Volunteers tell KATC all school items are needed, but supplies such as card stock, hand sanitizers and other cleaning products, notebooks, and dividers are most needed at this time — especially as issues surrounding inflation persist.

"My wife and I don't have kids of school age of course but we're going to make a donation to it," Kaplan Mayor Mike Kloesel says. "It's that important — this is really a tough year for any family right now, so helping out and the community coming together, pitching in, and working together is really important."

If you can't donate monetarily, community members ask that you consider donating your time instead.

"This is for the children, the children need these supplies," April Hargrave, volunteer and lifelong resident of Kaplan says. "Parents these days, it's hard because things are so expensive, so we need to help out."

Kelly Cormier, another volunteer and lifelong Kaplan resident, shares Hargrave's sentiment.

"I've got two kids in the school system myself and they need a lot throughout the year," Cormier says. "I'm steady buying supplies and I notice there's a lot of kids who can't get it so I say why not help while we're here."

If you're interested in donating, you can drop school supplies off at these drop box locations throughout the city:

Kaplan City Hall

Kaplan Fire Station

Body Trends, LLC

Lyons Mart, Kaplan

Larry's Superfood

Hair Shack

If you can't donate in person, you can also do so via a GoFundMe or Amazon Wishlist.

The community will also be hosting a family fun day at Dr. Padmini Gupta Park located at 502 North Faye Avenue, directly behind the Kaplan fire station. The event features free food, drinks, music, games, fun jumps, and hourly giveaways for students, parents, and volunteers, including free haircut vouchers.

If you wish to be a sponsor you can contact Narcissa Randolph at 337-704-8190 or Philana O'Brien, Grand Lady of Knights of Peter Claver Ladies Auxiliary Court 118, at 337-349-6818.

The group says in the future they would like to extend the drive's reach throughout Vermilion Parish long-term, perhaps including a uniform clothing drive in the near future.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel