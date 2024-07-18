Community feedback session for Lafayette Parish School System

YOUNGSVILLE, La. — Have an opinion on the Lafayette Parish School System? Here's your chance to make your voice heard.

A Community Feedback Session is billed as gathering opinions from parents, faculty, and anyone who has a connection with the Lafayette Parish School System, and described as an opportunity to help influence the future of the district.

The sessions hosted by LPSS contractor Civic Solutions Group are part of a series of three feedback events, with the stated goal as hearing directly from the community about the district’s "optimization process" and ensure that taxpayer dollars are being put in priority areas that help meet the needs of students.

Marcus Duhon has two children in the system, and emphasized the importance of focusing on student needs and advocating for a pay raise for teachers.

"Teachers budgets, you know helping out teachers budgets teachers are struggling in the classroom the kids struggle. You lift the teachers up, you lift the kids up," he says.

KATC looked at the survey to see what questions were being asked like:



Should the district prioritize spending funds on high-quality instruction rather than maintaining facilities?

Is the district should focus more on teacher and staff compensation?

"I think they community surveys are fantastic because we need to learn where we need to focus on within the district," Duhon says. "Whether it's improvements in the school, teacher pay or where we need to make changes."

The session will take place at Southside High School starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday July 18th. The next group of sessions will happen later in the fall.

For those unable to attend in person, an online survey is available in both English and Spanish. Click here for that link.