Community enjoys final night of Christmas in the Park, looking forward to New Year's Day opening

Wednesday was the last night for Christmas in the Park at Moncus Park.

During the 12 day celebration, they averaged 1,500 to 2,500 people each night.

As they look to the grand opening on January 1st, they're hoping to keep the momentum going.

Attendees enjoyed live music and family-friendly activities filled Moncus for their final night of Christmas in the Park.

Many are looking forward to creating new memories with their families.

"To have something new and fresh to enjoy. I'm looking forward to bringing her here and just having some fun," said Kristen Derouen.

"I'm going to come and relax with family on a beautiful day on the weekends and bring the grandkids,” said John Broussard.

Others looking to new attractions

"The dog park because I think my dog likes other dogs so he'd like to come out,” said Christopher Dickerson.

The park will be opening in 5 different phases with activities starting on January 1st.

"From a few vendors that are going to be here, but we want you to come and enjoy the park from the walking trail to the promenade to our pond. We want you to see it all, said Moncus Park Events and Marketing Assistant, Corey Frank.

It's a support organizers say they are relying on to succeed.

We are ready to come into 2022 with a bang because we're powered by the people,” Frank added.

The park will officially open at noon New Year's Day.

