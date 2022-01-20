Cold with hard freezes at night into the weekend

The coldest air mass of the season has gripped Acadiana and Louisiana and it will stay here through the weekend.

And while there will be a slim chance of some precipitation in the form of very light rain and patchy light sleet overnight, there does not appear to be enough moisture or atmospheric conditions conducive for any kind of winter hazards...that means there should be zero winter weather accumulations nor any icy roads in the Acadiana area.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Chances of precipitation overnight will be in the 30-40% range at highest, with temperatures expected to stay above freezing until after midnight.

The big story for Acadiana will be the cold as temperatures drop into the upper 20s by daybreak Friday while wind chills drop into the upper teens to lower 20s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Any chance of precipitation will go to zero after daybreak Friday with cloudy, gloomy conditions continuing as temperatures slowly climb to near 40° for the afternoon.

Wind chills are expected to stay in the 20s most of the day as stiff northerly winds continue.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Skies will begin to clear near sunset Friday with winds abating somewhat Friday night into Saturday morning.

As a result temperatures are expected to drop into the low-mid 20s by Saturday morning.

It is advised to protect all the P's for the next several nights; plants, pipes & people! And make sure the pets have a warm place to stay.

Rob Perillo/KATC

If you're unsure what to do about your pipes or what kind of pipe precautions you may need to take, consult a plumber who knows your home.

A hard freeze is not only expected Friday night but then again Saturday night.

At least look for sunny skies to return this weekend with highs Saturday in the upper 40s and pushing into the low-mid 50s Sunday.

Milder temperatures with periods of rain is in the forecast Monday, followed by more chilly weather (and perhaps a few more light freezes) for the bulk of next week.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

