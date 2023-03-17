Cold front bringing in storms followed by a cold, grey weekend

Storms rolling through Acadiana to start the day on Friday, along a front that is going to usher in some wintry weather.

The heaviest showers are expected through the morning commute, but lighter more broken showers will be likely into the afternoon.

Once the front has passed through temperatures will immediately begin to drop (which will also signal that the severe threat has passed).

We've already experienced our highs for the day and by mid afternoon temperatures will have likely dropped into the mid to low 50s.

Strong winds will persist out of the north which will keep the wind chill in the 40s through a majority of the day, and even through a majority of Saturday.

Clouds will stick with us through the rest of the weekend with a grey day locked in for Saturday and conditions remaining cold and gusty.

Sunshine will finally start to break through on Sunday afternoon, and the clearing skies will open the door for another sharp drop in temperatures by Monday morning.

Gardeners will want to keep an eye on the temperatures for Monday morning as frost, and even a light freeze, will be possible.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel