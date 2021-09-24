Coast Guard searching for person in the water near Southwest Pass, La.

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard is searching for a person in the water Friday near Southwest Pass.
Rescue crews are searching for a 6-foot-4 white male last seen wearing a blue shirt and gray backpack.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a call from the fishing vessel Master Wayne crew at 1:30 p.m., Thursday reporting a crew member reportedly fell overboard.
The watchstanders directed the launch of rescue crews Thursday to begin searching.
Rescue crews responding are:
- A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans helicopter aircrew
- A Coast Guard Station Venice boatcrew
- Coast Guard Cutter Amberjack
- A Coast Guard Aviation Training Center HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane
- A Plaquemines Parish Sheriff Office marine crew
