Coast Guard searching for person in the water near Southwest Pass, La.

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard is searching for a person in the water Friday near Southwest Pass.

Rescue crews are searching for a 6-foot-4 white male last seen wearing a blue shirt and gray backpack.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a call from the fishing vessel Master Wayne crew at 1:30 p.m., Thursday reporting a crew member reportedly fell overboard.

The watchstanders directed the launch of rescue crews Thursday to begin searching.

Rescue crews responding are:

A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans helicopter aircrew

A Coast Guard Station Venice boatcrew

Coast Guard Cutter Amberjack

A Coast Guard Aviation Training Center HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane

A Plaquemines Parish Sheriff Office marine crew

