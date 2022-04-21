CNN+ to shut down after three weeks of operation

CNN+ is shutting down just one month after its launch. The streaming service was unable to attract the desired number of subscribers, leaving WarnerBros. Discovery executives with the tough decision to shut the platform down. The streaming venture attracted household names such as Chris Wallace and Alison Roman with the intention of catering to a new generation of news consumers.

The news outlet also went under a change in its parent company just weeks after the launch, with Discovery Inc. taking over the network formerly owned by AT&T. Discovery executives apparently had serious reservations about the launch of the streaming service and considered it "an ill-advised idea", but were unable to provide an input prior to the official takeover of the company.

Executives stated that some programming and employees will be absorbed into the larger CNN Network, but lay offs will be coming. The head of CNN+, Andrew Morse, is set to exit the company. Incoming Chief Executive, Chris Litch, stated in a memo that while it was an incredibly difficult decision, the choice to shut down CNN+ is the right one for the long term success of CNN.

