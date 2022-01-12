Cloudy start to the day, but clear and chilly later tonight

The clouds moved in Tuesday night, and many of them will be sticking around through the first half of the day on Wednesday.

Those clouds have kept temperatures a little more mild in the early morning hours, but will likely limit how warm we get keeping the highs in the low 60s.

Acadiana will eventually see the skies clearing out a little, and by the late afternoon Wednesday we'll be looking at mostly sunny skies.

Daniel Phillips

Clear skies will remain for the next few days and with out the cloud deck the lows will drop down into the low 40s.

It'll be a milder day on Thursday with all the sunshine those highs will get into the upper 60s, and it will remain mild through the rest of the work week.

The next front is going to move through on Saturday dragging with it some widely scattered showers and storms before a major drop in temperatures to round out the weekend.

