Cloudy skies Wednesday as moisture moves into Acadiana

The forecast is going to be changing around a good bit after a beautiful stretch of days here in Acadiana as moisture surges in from the west.

That moisture is going to lead to an increase in cloud cover and by lunch time it'll be mostly cloudy.

Despite the clouds moving in temperatures are going to continue to warm up, and highs will be in the low 80s even with a lack of sunshine.

Winds are going to be blustery coming out of the south around 15-20 mph, and gusts will be blowing a little higher around 25-30 mph.

A brief bit of clearing in the evening won't have much of an impact on the temperatures as they'll sit in the mid 60s by early Thursday morning.

Skies will be clear on Thursday and temperatures are going to be a little warmer with highs in the mid 80s through the rest of the week.

Little change expected day to day until early next week when our next front is expected to move through the area.

