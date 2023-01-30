Cloudy skies across Acadiana through most of the week

Cloudy skies have set up across Acadiana and don't seem to be clearing for the majority of the work week.

A stalled front will be keeping the skies grey on Monday, producing at times a few light, scattered showers through the course of the day.

Temperatures though will remain mild with highs pushing into the low 70s, the warm air being kept in by a southerly breeze.

This will essentially be the case for the next several days as clouds linger through the middle of the week, and temperatures remain above average.

Showers will pick up on Thursday brining another few inches of rain to Acadiana, and finally get the clouds moving out in time for the weekend.

Afternoon highs will remain above average until the end of the week when they'll dip headed into the weekend.

