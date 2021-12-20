Cloudy and dreary to start the work week

It's a dreary start to the work week, Monday will both feel and look a lot like winter.

There will be very little, if any, clearing on Monday with clouds locked in place through the entire day.

Temperatures as a result will stay chilly, highs will barely crawl into the low 50s and the wind chill will likely remain in the 40s through the day.

Passing showers will move through Monday morning and while the clouds will last all day the showers will taper off by the afternoon.

Clouds start to clear overnight which will allow temperatures to drop into the upper 30s for early Tuesday morning.

A slow warm up will occur through the rest of the week, and by Christmas Day Acadiana will be back in the upper 70s with humid conditions.

