Cloudy and cool weather carries over into mid-week; big chill down arrives Friday, Christmas weekend

DISCUSSION

SHORT-TERM

Temperatures will hover in the mid-upper 40s tonight.

Another mostly cloudy day is coming up for our Wednesday.

Plan on highs to settle into the mid-50s as we remain dry.

Then things start to get interesting...

THURSDAY-CHRISTMAS WEEKEND

After we'll get just shy of 70 degrees Thursday afternoon (few showers), temperatures will quickly plummet Thursday night behind an Arctic cold front.

Bradley Weather "whiplash"

How cold? Well, air temperatures will be in the upper teens to lower 20s with wind chills in the single digits.

Highs will struggle to get above freezing Friday afternoon despite full sunshine. BRRR.

We are then looking at a few more nights of hard freezes as low temperatures drop into the 20s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights.

With these very cold temperatures on the way, I went ahead and compiled a few cold weather safety tips and reminders for you all.

Cold weather Safety tips

FYI NOT INCLUDED: Winds could gust as high as 40+ mph as the main front pushes through Thursday evening.

That'll send those Christmas decorations FLYIN'. Make sure to secure them ahead of time!



