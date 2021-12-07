Cloudy and cool through the rest of the day

Acadiana is still dealing with the fall out from Monday's front, with cool air and cloud cover locked in place through the remainder of the day.

Highs will struggle to get to 60 with a chilly breeze coming in out of the north around 5-10 mph so keep the jacket with you through the afternoon.

There's going to be a solid cloud deck through the rest of the day and a few spotty showers will also be possible.

A round of heavier showers will be possible late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, but those clouds should start to break by Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures are going to warm up significantly over the next couple of days, highs could be in the 80s by the end of the week.

Our proximity to this stalled front means that we'll stay pretty cloudy and unsettled through the rest of this week, so be prepared for passing showers over the next few days.

The next robust frontal passage is expected on Saturday with another round of showers and storms, and this time clear, chilly air will move in for a little longer.

