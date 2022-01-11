Clouds trickle in as temperatures stay chilly

Tuesday is off to a cold start with temperatures hovering around freezing through most of Acadiana.

It's set to be another chilly one out there Tuesday afternoon, although slightly warmer by a degree or so than it was to start the work week.

Highs will be in the upper 50s with plenty of sunshine in the morning, making for a beautiful start to the day.

Daniel Phillips

As we get into the afternoon, however, clouds will slowly start to drift into the area and will eventually completely take over.

A solid layer of clouds Tuesday night will keep the lows a little warmer for Wednesday morning, with temperatures holding in the low 40s.

Clouds will gradually clear on Wednesday with temperatures pushing into the 60s, where highs will remain for the rest of the week, along with an abundance of sunshine.

Daniel Phillips

