Clouds start to make their return to Acadiana

Daniel Phillips

Acadiana will start to transition away from the quiet, sunny weather we've been able to enjoy over the last few days.

Changes will be fairly subtle but winds will start to arrive from the south and clouds will trickle in through the afternoon.

Temperatures remain warm with highs in the low to mid 70s and lows that will likely stay in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Clouds will build up through the afternoon and gray skies will stick with us through the back half of the work week.

A few spotty showers will be possible Thursday and Friday, but any rain we see will have little to no impact as they'll be light and short lived.

Showers become a little more broken by Saturday and while we're not expecting a wash out, keeping an umbrella hand wouldn't be the worst idea.

A bulk of the week's rain will arrive on Sunday night with a few inches of rain possible in some areas in Louisiana, mostly in the northern half.

Flooding doesn't look like it will be a huge issue this weekend but it's always best to be mindful of low lying roadways when the water is really coming down.

Showers and clouds will gradually clear out on Monday and by Mardi Gras day we'll be looking at chilly but sunny weather.

