Clouds, scattered showers sticking around; tropics active, but no threats to Gulf

LOWS TONIGHT: MID-70S

HIGHS TUESDAY: MID-80S

DISCUSSION

Well, not much of a change in the pattern as discussed yesterday.

Tuesday upper-level pattern

We are still under the influence of broad upper-level troughing which is keeping the clouds and shower activity in place.

Expect any showers this afternoon to gradually weaken and diminish as the evening wears on.

A few sprinkles/very light showers will be possible overnight, but nothing overly significant.

That upper-level disturbance is not going anywhere on Tuesday.

As a result, expect another mostly cloudy day with scattered showers and even a few storms mixed into the equation as well (60-70%).

Tuesday Extended HRRR

Highs will be limited to the mid-80s.

Much of the same is expected for the remainder off the week as the pattern will be tough to shake.

It does appear drier, slightly more comfortable weather will work in by the early parts of next week.

Something to look forward to I suppose if you are tired of all this rainfall!

TROPICS

Tropical Storm Earl and Hurricane Danielle will both remain out to sea and not be a threat to the Gulf.

The NHC is highlighting an area just off the African coast and now give it a 50% chance to develop in the next 5 days.

Regardless, this feature too will remain out in the open Atlantic

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel