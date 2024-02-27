Clouds moving in ahead of Acadiana's next front

Daniel Phillips

The weather pattern will start to flip on Tuesday, away from the warm, sunny weather to a much more unsettled pattern by the weekend.

Tuesday will see a gradual increase in cloud cover through the day with winds picking up steadily in the afternoon.

Winds will be sustained around 15-20 mph with gusts that could sit between 25-30 mph, a Wind Advisory has been issued for the day.

Temperatures will remain warm with highs in the upper 70s once again with plenty of moisture in the atmosphere coming in with those southerly winds.

Clouds will thicken up Tuesday night ahead of Acadiana's next front which is expected to move through the area Wednesday morning.

A few light showers will pop up before lunch but the winds will be the bigger indication that the front has passed.

They'll remain gusty but will turn out of the north Wednesday afternoon and will start to usher in some colder air.

Temperatures will slowly fall through the day so it'll be cooler in the evening compared to the morning, but it shouldn't be a drastic fall off.

Clouds will stick around through the remainder of the week and rain chances will start to pick back up Friday night.

Showers will continue on and off through the weekend with a chance for some thunderstorms early next week.

