Clouds move in ahead of a round of showers and storms

Showers will be spotty through the day on Thursday, making for a fairly grey and damp day across Acadiana.

Clouds started to arrive on Wednesday afternoon and have now firmly taken over and will dominate the skies through a majority of the day.

Despite the lack of sunshine temperatures will still be in the low 70s, continuing what is set to be a fairly warm stretch that will last into next week.

The main weather maker will be a front that moves through early Friday morning, bringing a line of strong storms and heavy rain into the region.

Severe weather, if any, will remain isolated to the frontal boundary so we'll need to be on the look out for the possibility of damaging winds.

The bigger issue, however, will be the heavy rains which will last through most of the morning before becoming slightly more scattered.

On average Acadiana is set to get about an inch of rain, with a few hotspots picking up closer to two/two and half inches through a fairly short amount of time.

This could lead to some street flooding and have an impact on your morning commute, so plan to give yourself extra time and be mindful of water on the roadways.

If you're traveling for the holiday and heading east bound keep in mind you will be following the system so driving conditions won't be the best, again just give yourself as much time as possible.

The good news is that the front will be cleared by Saturday and while it won't cool down much the active weather will be over by the time people start celebrating the new year.

