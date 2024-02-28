Clouds gathering and lasting through the weekend

Daniel Phillips

A front will move through Acadiana very slowly on Wednesday dragging along with it plenty of clouds and a few showers.

Rain will be confined mostly to the mid morning and early afternoon hours, and the rain won't have much of an impact on your day.

Temperatures will slowly cool in the afternoon setting up a much chillier day on Thursday with winds gusting out of the north bringing a slight wind chill.

Daniel Phillips

This front will move very slowly over the next few days before eventually stalling just offshore on Friday, we'll be close enough to the boundary that clouds will stick around into next week.

A stalling front will often make for a very tricky forecast because small fluctuations can produced out sized impacts in terms of where and when rain falls.

Short range models have backed off slightly on Friday's rain chances but it wouldn't be a good idea to write them off entirely just yet, again it will largely depend on the small fluctuations of a stalled front.

We are confident though that the cooler air won't last too long and that the clouds will stick around into the weekend.

Heavier showers are expected to move in by early next week.

