Clouds arrive on Thursday ahead of the weekend's showers

Wednesday's forecast is staying pretty quiet, some high altitude clouds in the morning will eventually give way to sunshine and that's about the extent of it.

Highs will be in the upper 60s so expect a slightly warmer afternoon and lows this evening will drop into the upper 40s.

A thicker layer of clouds move into Acadiana on Thursday ahead of the weekend's round of showers.

A few light spotty showers will be possible on Friday and rain will gradually become a little more scattered on Saturday.

The main round of wet weather, however, gets here on Sunday with widespread showers spreading across the area.

Most of the rain gets out of here Christmas Eve but you shouldn't rule out a few showers hanging around Christmas morning, but it should clear by the afternoon.

In total we're still on track to receive two to three inches of rain through the weekend and minor flooding on Sunday will be possible.

Severe weather doesn't look to be a major issue, and even if we see any flooding it will be mostly street flooding in areas that receive the heaviest rain.

This is obviously a very busy weekend for everyone and most of the weather problems will be travel related, be sure to give yourself plenty of time on the roads.

As always this forecast is subject to change but we've had enough consistency in the forecast now to have a good level of confidence.

