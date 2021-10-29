City of New Iberia discuss economic prosperity at Noon Time Prayer

Pastors, community members, and leaders gathered for Noon Time Prayer in New Iberia Thursday to pray and collectively speak on solutions for their community's issues.

Community leaders tell us they are dedicated to improving the city of New Iberia economically and socially.

That’s why Thursday they’ve businesses and members of the community in the form of prayer to address these issues.

They along with seven churches and elected officials gathered at the Sliman Theatre to discuss economic develop and welfare prosperity.

Mayor of New iberia, Freddie Decourt, discussed plans to improve roadways, funds to support anti-violence programs, as well as forming an initiative to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community.

“Businesses look at our roads before they come here, businesses look at our crime, businesses look at our community as a whole. Those are the things we have to be cognisant of and realize if we’re going to have a better quality of life here, if our businesses are going to succeed we have to think in those terms,” Decourt said.

Pastor Zach Mitchell, President of the Iberia Christian Ministerial Federation, says speaking on enhancing the labor force will improve the quality of life of residents in the area.

“It expands into the community, it curbs crime, it does all sorts of things, to cause the community to be healthy. So that is really what we’re about,” Mitchell said.

He says the initiative to combine the church and workforce together is a step forward in bringing more jobs to the area.

Community leaders say they’re now working with elected officials to come up with solutions to bridge the gap, between law enforcement and the community to decrease gun violence rates.

