City of Jeanerette issues boil advisory

The City of Jeanerette released the following notice regarding a boil advisory:

The Jeanerette Water System has experienced problems with our water supply system.

Because of these problems, the water produced by our water supply system is of questionable microbiological quality. Therefore, as a precaution, the Water System is issuing a boil advisory effective immediately for the until the lines are fully flushed with chlorine.

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one-minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)

Again, please be sure to disinfect your own water prior to consumption until you have been advised otherwise.

The Jeanerette Water System has consulted with the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals - Office of Public Health regarding this incident and that we will be collecting samples from our water supply system to ensure our water is safe.