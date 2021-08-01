City of Franklin takes home revitalization award from 94th annual La Municipal conference

The City of Franklin Mayor's Office announced tonight that their city won the Community Development Award at tonight's Louisiana Municipal Association Conference.

"It takes every department and everyone to make something positive happen in the City of Franklin," they say.

The award if for their outstanding community improvement and economic development in 2020, they say, and significantly for the revitalization of the Historic Downtown Franklin Pocket Park.

"We wanted to do something to revitalize that area," they say.

This is the LMA's 94th conference.

To see the mayor's office announcement on video, click here.

