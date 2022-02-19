City of Carencro ready for 2022 Mardi Gras Festivities

The City of Carencro is preparing for its Mardi Gras Parade Saturday.

The first since the pandemic began.

Barricades are lined up along the parade route and some homes are preparing to keep others off private property.

While others are prepared to have great fun.

Doris Myer owner of Luna De Noche is from Mexico she says mardi gras is celebrated in a variety of ways where she’s from but she really enjoys it in Carencro.

“I love to see the people out there having fun and seeing different outfits and hats, glamor and Mardi Gras,” Myer said.

And she says the holiday is great for business.

“It’s good for our business because after Mardi Gras a lot of people give up something for lent. They go on a diet or something they have to give. No more king cake after that,” She added.

Brandi Romero and Thessalonia Castille of Louisiana Donuts and Pastries say having a parade this time around is relieving.

“It’s a relief that’s for sure, we can finally get some enjoyment around here, instead of worrying about this covid stuff going on,” Romero said.

Here’s what local authorities say you should know before the festivities.

Tre Francis

Authorities also ask you to have a designated driver to avoid any tragedy’s

“Everybody be safe, come out enjoy yourself, leave the drama home,” resident Randy Alfred Jr. said.

“It’s nice to see that people are coming out to have fun, that’s what Carencro is all about,” Myer said.

The Carencro parade is Saturday at 11 a.m.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel