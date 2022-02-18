City of Carencro expands commercial and residential development

The Carencro housing market is surging with development. With over 800 homes being built currently in the area.

The City of Carencro is not only seeing an increase in commercial development.

Homes are also being sold nearly as fast as they’re being built.

City Manager of Carencro Don Chauvin says the Carencro housing market is accelerating.

“I think it has everything to do with economic development and Amazon but also the price point of these houses. It's a good price point for new home buyers or people who are moving up to the next level. Somewhere in the $180-220,000 price range and that’s attractive these days,” Chauvin said.

“Right now we have a number of residential developments, probably five that are underway and they have a total all inclusive of all phases 855 home sites under development right now,” he added.

Carencro also had the highest increase in taxable sales parish-wide in 2021. Lafayette (18.9%), Broussard (20.2%), Carencro (34.4%), Duson (23.8%), Scott (16.4%), and Youngsville (23.5%). Sales were also up in unincorporated areas of the parish at 17.1%.

Residents tell KATC the diversity of the city and easy store access had an influence on their buying decision.

“We like the people here, everyone is pretty much diverse. Everyone in the neighborhood gets along with one another. And we have easy access to the stores and gas station,” Resident John Thibodeaux said.

“We got a little more land for a newer home whereas newer homes in Lafayette and other places the lots are smaller. So we liked that we got a lot from our new home.” an anonymous resident said.

Chauvin says calls from developers are of high demand.

However, what separates the city from others is its streamlined process that attracts developers.

“We make it easy for developers to get in, get their plans reviewed and then they’re off to the races. The strictest thing we have here is drainage ordinances, which are some of the strictest in the parish and we don’t budge and inch on that,” Chauvin said.

Chauvin also says the city entered a 99 year deal with LCG to take control of CAYSI park and plan to expand parks and recreation in the area.

