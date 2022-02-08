Lafayette sets tax collection record for second year in a row

With more than $762 million in sales in December, 2021 taxable sales reached $7.69 billion— shattering the all-time record set in 2020 by $1.3 billion. Sales ended the year up 19.8% from 2020 and up 21.4% from 2019. December 2021 sales were the highest single month on record following December 2014.

“Taxable sales in 2021 were unprecedented— nine $600-million months and our first $700-million month. This rate of spending will likely level off in 2022 as inflation and higher interest rates are expected to temper consumer spending. It is important to recognize this leveling off should not be considered a negative, as the consensus among leading economists is that we will begin to see a return to pre-pandemic normal on many fronts in 2022,” says Mandi D. Mitchell, President and CEO of the Lafayette Economic Development Authority. “As we approach the mid-point of the first quarter, we’d like to stress the importance of continuing to shop locally so we may collectively have the greatest impact on the local economy.”

Total taxable sales were up in all municipalities in the parish— Lafayette (18.9%), Broussard (20.2%), Carencro (34.4%), Duson (23.8%), Scott (16.4%), and Youngsville (23.5%). Sales were also up in unincorporated areas of the parish at 17.1%.

Sales tax collection numbers are gathered by the Lafayette Parish School System.