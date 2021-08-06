City of Broussard say 'they mean business' at La Municipal Conference

The City of Broussard announced that their city was acknowledged as a Louisiana Development Ready Community at last week's Louisiana Municipal Association Conference on July 31.

Both the City of Broussard and the Broussard Chamber of Commerce were recognized in their efforts to better serve their community, they say.

Mayor Ray Bourque and city officials attended educational sessions and networked with elected and governmental officials from throughout the state.

They say they mean business, and Broussard is where opportunity lives.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel