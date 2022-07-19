City Council meeting to cover record-high energy costs

Something on the minds of many — the rising cost of energy bills here in Acadiana.

With many residents feeling the punch in their pocketbooks, Lafayette City Council is inviting the public to attend Monday night's council meeting at Lafayette City Hall. Here, they will be able to ask questions and hear from the director of Lafayette Utility Systems.

The meeting is set to start at 5:30 pm. If you're unable to attend in person, you can still attend virtually via Acadiana Open Channel.

