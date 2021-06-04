Church group joins forces to help families in Lake Charles

As recovery efforts continue throughout Lake Charles from last year's storms, a group of volunteers from churches in different parts of the country are pitching in to help out.

Debris from both storms still remains in some neighborhoods in Lake Charles. Southern Baptist of Texas Convention Disaster Relief are stepping in to help.

“We're just here to do what we can do to help out and get these folks back on their feet.”

While helping families with their state groups throughout Lake Charles, Curt Neal and Larry Doughty decided to join forces.

"We are just here to help and just as long as we need it. That's what we're here for basically to show people that Jesus still loves them even though their houses have been devastated but first but there's still hope,” said Curt Neal.

More than 200 crews with disaster relief came to Lake Charles to help out right after the storms. combined they've helped half a dozen families. Although their faith is a driving force,it's the people who keep them going.

"We are here to tell anyone about Jesus Christ to witness someone if they know Jesus Christ and try to lead them to the Lord,” said Larry Doughty.

"We couldn't do it without the support of the church and the local churches. They are just extremely helpful and just really kind to open up their doors to bring us in because we do get a little dirty as I think you can see,” Neal added.

Both crews will continue working around the city on Saturday.

