Church community leaders meet to address gun violence in Vermilion Parish

In Abbeville, community leaders are calling for unity following several shootings in the city.

The most recent, over the weekend. Now they're working to end gun violence.

Several church leaders at the Riverfront Monday night to address the ongoing violence in Abbeville

"They need to hear the word of God, they need to come to Christ and they need to have something to believe in. I believe that's the only thing that we can do give them what we have."

The weekend's deadly shooting helped spearhead this initiative. Their goal, to get out into the community.

"Every one of the churches in the community we're going to come together and pick a day that we're going to pray every day you're going to see a church outside praying every day in a different part in the community."

The group plans on having this leading up to their spring fest April 9-11th and continue their efforts after.

"This is a good start I think God for the Bishop coming out and saying let's come together. Not only just send a church but in the community. We want all the community leaders to come out and support what we are doing and once we do that I feel as though the kids will realize that they are important in this community."

The group will meet again next Monday to finalize their plans.

