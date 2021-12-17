Christmas in the Park: A look into opening night

From music to lights, to fun for the whole family — Christmas in the Park has it all.

The inaugural event's opening night — showcasing talent from Comeaux High School's choir and Walter Wolfman Washington and the Roadmasters — as well as the goods from Acadiana vendors.

"So many businesses closed last year, some new entrepreneurs started and didn't know which direction to go in," said Corey Frank, events and marketing assistant for the park. "Moncus Park is actually giving these entrepreneurs and different businesses the opportunity to come back into business."

For those in attendance, however, the magic extends beyond the holiday season.

"Oh, it's amazing, I'm so excited that our community is going to be able to facilitate such a park and you know, have space for us to grow our families and friends and have space outside to have events like this," said Lauren Earley with Those Sugar Mommas' Bakery.

That's about 100 acres of space according to Moncus Park staff.

"Even when it's not a holiday, we have a green place to come to take the dogs, to take them for a walk," said Christmas in the Park attendee Melissa Gaubert. "Like I am thrilled that Moncus Park is now going to be up and running."

If you missed tonight's Christmas cheer — don't worry. Christmas in the Park runs through December 29, excluding Christmas Eve and Day.

