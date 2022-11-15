Chilly weather lasting through the week along with cloudy skies

Chilly weather has settled in to Acadiana behind Monday's front, and it looks like they'll stay low through the rest of the week.

Cloudy skies on Tuesday will lead to highs that remain in the mid 50s, although it'll likely feel slightly cooler outside.

Winds remain elevated out of the north around 15 mph with gusts in the afternoon that will be around 20-25 mph.

Slight clearing will be possible later in the afternoon, but any clearing will be short lived with showers returning to the forecast for Wednesday.

These clouds will last for the next several days with not a whole lot of sunshine until the end of the week.

Of course though as clouds clear out temperatures overnight will drop and we'll see a chance for freezing temperatures early Friday morning.

There's a chance for some showers on Saturday morning, but those chances are low, instead it looks like the next front will instead lock in those cool temperatures through next week.

