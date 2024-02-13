Chilly tonight...bit milder for Wednesday

TONIGHT: Chilly & clear

WEDNESDAY: Sun & high clouds

DISCUSSION:

Happy Mardi Gras, Acadiana.

It has been an absolutely beautiful day with highs in the low-mid 60s.

It'll be another chilly one tonight as lows drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

High clouds will begin to mix in with the sunshine on Wednesday.

High temperatures will push the mid-upper 60s.

More clouds and even milder conditions for Thursday as highs reach the lower 70s.

Long-range models begin to diverge heading into Friday and Saturday with the Euro showing a drier solution and GFS illustrating wetter conditions.

Long-range models Friday/Saturday

We'll split the difference for now and keep some rain chances in the forecast during this period.

Furthermore, we will enter a cooler pattern this weekend as highs could be stuck in the 40s/50s Saturday and 50s/60s for Sunday.

A warm up & spring-like pattern will ensue into next week.

Have a good one!

