Chilly nights, mild/sunny afternoons for rest of week

The weather has been on a roll as of late and we'll look to keep that going for the rest of the week.

Expect another chilly one tonight as lows drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Thursday morning Low temperatures

With clear skies and light winds in place, patches of fog will likely develop as well.. especially outside of Lafayette and in open fields.

With the exception of some high-level clouds, we'll see a another mostly sunny sky on Thursday.

Temperatures will be mild as highs push the lower 70s.

Thursday afternoon High temperatures

Full sunshine expected heading into Friday with temperatures in the low-mid 70s by the afternoon.

A relatively dry front will approach late Saturday.

With that said, we can't totally rule out a few showers come Saturday night (20-30%).

Winds will turn breezy out of the north late Saturday afternoon into the evening hours.

Back to sunshine on Sunday as highs will be cooler in the 50s.

Nice weather will continue as we kick off next week.

Turning mild into the middle parts of next week as highs climb into the middle 70s.

Next significant rain chance will not arrive until next Thursday ahead of another cold front.

In the short-term, be sure to enjoy the nice weather that we have in place!

