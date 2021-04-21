Chilly for the next few days, turning stormy by Friday

A cold front made its way through Acadiana in the early morning hours of Wednesday dropping temperatures across the region and providing gusty winds.

Temperatures have steadily dropped through the morning and even with all the sunshine it's going to remain a cool day with highs sitting in the mid 60s in the afternoon.

Winds will remain gusty and out of the north, which won't help temperatures much, and will hover in the 10-15 mph range (gusts closer to 20-15 mph).

It'll be sunny and quiet again Thursday and while it will remain relatively cool the winds will start to turn a little more from the south ahead of our next storm system.

Severe weather is going to be possible again on Friday with storms moving through in the later part of the afternoon and the evening, spilling over into early Saturday morning.

There's going to be enough shear that isolated tornadoes look possible with these storms so make sure that you remain weather aware on Friday, particularly later in the day.

Those showers should break by Saturday afternoon and will leave the rest of the weekend nice and sunny.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel