Chilly but nice weather for the first full Mardi Gras Weekend

We've made it through another work week here in Acadiana and after a blustery front we'll get some quieter, cooler weather for the weekend.

Friday's highs will sit in the mid to upper 50s, although a strong wind from the north is going to keep the wind chill feeling colder than the thermometer is indicating.

Winds will sit around 15-20 mph with gusts that are a little stronger, and since they'll be in from the north it will make for a pretty chilly breeze.

Skies will gradually clear through the day and we'll get mostly clear skies overnight, as temperatures drop down into the mid 30s making for a frosty Saturday morning.

Lafayette's first parade will kick off on Friday night and the weather should mostly be cooperative although it will be a little chilly.

Daniel Phillips

It may be a frosty start to the day on Saturday but mostly sunny skies means we will start to warm up nicely and highs should sit in the mid 60s.

The Krewe de Chien parade rolls on Saturday with the pups hitting the streets around noon, with beautiful weather expected through lunch.

Daniel Phillips

Once temperatures hit in the mid 60s they'll start to cool as the sun gets lower in the sky and it looks like Saturday night is another cold one.

Krewe of Rio Parade will get going around 6:30 with fairly quiet weather although it will certainly be chilly so a jacket wouldn't be the worst idea.

Daniel Phillips

Sunday is going to be cloudier and warmer with more moisture getting into the area ahead of a pretty unsettled work week.

Despite the added clouds, however, rain chances will remain minimal so there won't be any issues with the Scott Parade which rolls in the afternoon.

Iberia's parade isn't going to be impacted on Sunday either and the first full weekend of Mardi Gras won't be impacted by any major weather.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel