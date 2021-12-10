Children's Christmas Parade returns to downtown Opelousas since the pandemic

A lot of people are in the Christmas spirit, after a festive night in St. Landry Parish.

After a year off because of the pandemic, the Children's Christmas Parade rolled once again in

downtown Opelousas.

For some attending this year’s parad, it meant reminscing old childhood memories while creating new ones with their families.

“I used to come here when I was small. I used to go take pictures at the little houses over there by the donut shop and I just wanted to bring him out and have fun,” said Brittney Richard.

Brittney’s son, Elijah had one thing on his mind.

“I want to get a lot of candy,” said Elijah.

Others had the same goal in mind.

“Gummie bears. I like the snickers. I like the Kit Kats.”

“You get so much candy and you get to see all the stuff.”

Some of the stuff attendees enjoyed were colorful lit floats, marching bands, dance groups and of course everyone’s favorite, Santa Claus.

“This is so fun. This is our first year being out here.”

With a large turnout, it’s a sure sign of things getting back to normal.

“After two years of not having something like this occur, this tells us where we are. By all of us coming together, pulling together, here we are havbign an exciting festive night here in the city of Opelousas. I’m pumped up just like everybody else,” said Opelousas Mayor, Julius Alsandor.

