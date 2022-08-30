Watch Now
Ceremony held on 17th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina

NEW ORLEANS—Monday, August 29 marked 17 years since Hurricane Katrina caused over 1,800 deaths and billions of dollars in damages in New Orleans, Alabama, and Mississippi.

Hurricane Katrina was deemed a strong category three storm that destroyed the southeastern part of Louisiana and forcing hundreds of thousands to evacuate their homes and businesses.

The Hip Hop Caucus and the New Orleans Commemoration Foundation held a healing ceremony to honor those who lost their lives. During the ceremony, the names of those being honored were read aloud while others shared their personal stories.

