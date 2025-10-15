Celebrating Hispanic Heritage: Voices of the Journey

This Hispanic Heritage Month special, "Vozes del Camino" (Voices of the Journey), celebrates Latino culture, identity and the contributions of immigrants who helped shape Acadiana. The piece frames personal stories as windows into resilience, identity and legacy, and highlights three local profiles that bring culture and community to life.

Segments:

Latin Music Festival: Downtown Lafayette’s festival showcases the sounds and flavors of Latin America— founded by Luis Mora, a two-decade community builder using music and tradition to unite people.

Charles Burke Elementary: Mrs. Gabriela Rio, a Spanish-immersion teacher from Mexico inspiring young students and strengthening bilingual education.

Local artist: Patsy Padilla, a Honduran-born artist transforming memories of home into artworks that enrich the Acadiana art scene.

