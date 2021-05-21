CDC tips on keeping mold out of your home

Water brought in by rain, flooding, and humidity can increase the chances of mold indoors.

After this week's severe weather and flooding, KATC has researched ways to keep mold out of your home.

We know mold thrives in humid air, so if you have a room that tends to be damp, a dehumidifier can help remove moisture from the air.

Water can also accumulate in leaky pipes or roofs, so be sure to fix those immediately.

Next, open up those windows or use fans and air conditioning to increase ventilation in your home.

Finally, if your carpets or upholstery gets soaked and can't be dried right away, remove and replace them. Places like bathrooms may have more moisture than other areas of the home, so think about not using carpets in those spaces.

Small patches of mold can actually be removed with a typical household cleaner, soap and water, or a bleach solution, but if you've had extensive flooding, call a professional.

For more tips on controlling mold, click here.

