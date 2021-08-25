"Cash Mob" helps support local businesses

VILLE PLATTE — The Evangeline Chamber of Commerce unveiled a new way to extend a helping hand to local businesses on Wednesday -- calling it a "cash mob."

The inaugural event took place at the Industrial Service and Supply Store on Lincoln Rd.

Tobin DeVille, executive director of the Chamber, told KATC what goes into a cash mob.

He said that similar to a flash mob, the cash mob is an event where Chamber members and citizens alike agree to meet up and target a random local business as their "victim." Tobin said the mob then storms the store by surprise and they spend about an hour shopping.

"The mission of the Evangeline Chamber of commerce is to drive individuals to shop local, we want to recycle our economy here in Evangeline Parish," says DeVille.

Sadie Fontenot, account manager at Industrial Service and Supply, has worked there for 11 years. She said she has never seen anything quite like this.

"When we saw them all come through the door, we were really excited, you know," said Fontenot. "We all kinda got up and wanted to see what was going on, and it was different."

Those interested in becoming a member of the next cash mob can sign up at the Evangeline Chamber of Commerce's Facebook page.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel