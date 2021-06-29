Carencro subdivision experience water outages

CARENCRO — KATC is getting answers on why some areas in Carencro experienced water outages. KATC received an email from someone who lives in the Mark Ridge Park subdivision

They tell us the water went out Monday evening and came back on Tuesday afternoon. However, that's not expected to last long.

Resident Peyton Fontenot says he can't rely on the water system he uses for his home. He's keeping extra gallons of water and bottles to use.

"It's already been off for 16 hours," Fontenot said. " I don't think it should take that much time to make sure we have running water. It's not good for our community."

Officials with the water company Magnolia Water say there were two power outages in the last week that caused an interruption to services. In order to make the necessary repairs, they have scheduled an outage for Wednesday. They will be working to figure out what caused the power failure and they will also replace a section of pipes. As of now customers should know that there will be more outages while repairs are underway.

Until then Fontenot is being mindful of his water, but concerned for the future.

"I'm concerned that, perhaps the equipment they use is outdated or inadequate ," Fontenot said. "They don't even have really a water meter here. We just pay a flat rate. That tells me they're using old stuff. We've had brown water in the past, i haven't seen that issue in months, but I'm scared that could happen again."