Car break-ins on the rise in St. Landry Parish, Eunice seeing 20 in two weeks

Authorities in St. Landry Parish say car burglaries are on the rise.

It's especially been a problem in Eunice.

Within the last two weeks, Eunice police say 20 car break-ins have been reported.

Police think the same group is responsible and looking for the same thing.

"I can tell you 10 more that have happened since Saturday. It's very upsetting."

On surveillance video, three men are seen rummaging through a truck parked under a carport.

On a typical night, Kip Bertrand locks his truck but didn't Saturday night.

It wasn't until Bertrand got a text from his neighbor telling him to check his truck.

"When I opened it up, I noticed that a gun had been taken from my center console and stuff had been taken out of it and was on the seat. In addition, I learned that two bicycles that one and a carport, also were taken. It's a feeling of insecurity. Once you realize how vulnerable you are, no matter where you are. It's just rampant right now,” said Kip Bertrand.

Although car break-ins are not unusual, Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot says they are seeing more lately.

"They're looking for handguns. Every time we make a ration we get handguns off the streets. Well, they've got to replenish their supply. So a lot of them they're looking for guns, people leave their guns in their cars,” said Chief Fontenot.

"It's only a matter of time before these agencies who appear to be working together to try to solve this crime that it'll be solved,” Bertrand added.

Police are advising everyone to make sure their cars are locked and remove any valuable items from their car.

