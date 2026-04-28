Candlelight vigil held for victims of Mall of Louisiana shooting in Baton Rouge

A candlelight vigil brought members of the Baton Rouge community together outside the Mall of Louisiana to honor the victims of the recent shooting, including Martha Odom, whose words helped shape the tone of the evening.

“Behold how good and pleasant it is, for brethren to dwell together in unity.”

Those words, posted by Odom on her social media just days before the shooting, were read aloud as the vigil began, setting a message of togetherness as attendees gathered with candles, flowers and quiet reflection.

“She’s not here and she had a lot of gifts to give this world and so I’m beholden and I think we all should be committed to remembering her and remembering the gifts that she gave this world,” said State Representative Annie Spell, who represents District 45.

Volunteers, including members of the United Cajun Navy, helped supply candles for those in attendance as people stood side by side in support of one another.

“I see the pain in the community, I see grandparents that were out here, that either lost a grandchild, or they're raising their grand child and they don't know what to do,” said Todd Terrell, president of the United Cajun Navy.

That sense of family carried throughout the vigil, with many parents choosing to attend alongside their children.

“We really wanted to make sure that we brought our son out, to be a part of this, to know first of all how much we love him and how much we love the community, and the importance of everyone coming together but not just for something tragic,” said Erica Rodgers, who attended the vigil.

For Terrell, the moment also carried a personal connection, as he described being near the scene when the shooting unfolded.

“We had some people we were taking shopping, buying them some clothes that needed clothes, I had about an hour and a half to spare, and we were about 75 yards away from where the shooting happened, and these were special needs kids and so it was kind of a mess,” Terrell said.

As the vigil continued, attendees emphasized the importance of showing support for victims and their families, even among strangers.

“They are not alone, they have people backing them. Strangers from everywhere, so we’re there for them,” said Janice Rooks, who also attended the vigil.

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