Candlelight vigil held for missing LSU student, Kori Gauthier from Opelousas

For the first time, we're hearing from the father of a missing LSU student and Opelousas native Kori Gauthier.

The 19-year-old has been missing for nearly a week. Her car was found running and abandoned on the Mississippi River bridge. While LSU Police do not suspect foul play in the case, Kori's family, and friends here in Acadiana are hoping for the best.

Dozens gathered here in front of the Opelousas Police Department, including Kori's parents.

Everyone united in one prayer to bring Kori home.

Kori's father was overwhelmed by the support in their hometown.

"This one reason why it's always hard for people to leave Opelousas because in times of tragedy or in times of need people always step up here and I am overjoyed and I'm full of love for my city because they are out for my daughter,” said Gauthier’s father, Levar Gauthier.

Gauthier is feeling a renewed sense of hope Kori will return.

"My daughter is special and this is just one testament to her and wherever she is I hope she hears all of this and this lets her know that she is special and she can return home to us,” said Gauthier.

Gauthier's father says they'll continue the search for Kori. He also says more information will be coming out this week to provide more details about the case.

